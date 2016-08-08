The Obama administration is funding Iranian-fueled Islamic terrorism.
Forget all the double-talk and the dissembling by perhaps the most arrogant individual to ever occupy the Oval Office.
Despite Barack Obama’s insistence that the latest revelations about the $1.7 billion accord reached with the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism amount to the “manufacturing of outrage,” the stench of a heinous quid pro quo, at best — and the outright payment of a ransom for hostages at worst — cannot be avoided.
Ransom or Not, Obama Still Funds Iranian Terror!
