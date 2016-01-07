Fact Check Proves Executive Gun Control Wouldn't Have Stopped Mass Shootings | The Federalist Papers

In less than 24 hours since President Obama gave his gun control speech, the Associated Press has already deemed that nothing in the Executive Order would have stopped any of the most recent mass shootings. The order effectively expands background checks on all Americans looking to purchase a firearm at flea markets, gun shows, and online. But will it keep the people safe from mass shootings? The Associated Press determined that no, the new laws wouldn’t have kept us safe in the past, and may not protect us in the future.