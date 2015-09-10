During an appearance before the U.K.’s House of Lords on Tuesday, Hollywood actress and human rights advocate Angelina Jolie spoke out about how Islamic State group militants use sexual violence as a means to perpetuate terrorism — and about how we need strong leadership (unlike that of President Barack Obama) to overcome this threat. Jolie’s excoriating speech laid bare just how anemic and pitiful Obama’s response to ISIS has been, and how ISIS is being allowed to build a society based on rape, violence, and of course Shariah law.
Obama-Hater Angelina Jolie Explodes, Utterly Humiliates Obama for the Whole World to See
