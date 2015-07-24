Friday Funny or how the left screwed up again!

The Obama administration has to be worried about the polling data on the Iran deal. It's not good, not good at all. According to Pew, which released a survey this week, 38 percent support it and 48 percent oppose. Given the fact that the American people usually follow the president's lead when it comes to foreign policy, this is a pretty bleak result for President Obama. Even more striking, perhaps, is the relative softness of Democratic support — only 59 percent of Obama's fellow Dems support the pact, fewer than three in five. (Unsurprisingly, nearly 80 percent of Republicans oppose the deal.) - John Podhoretz, NY Post 7/25/2015