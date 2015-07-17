Cash-4-Cadavers: What's So Shocking about Selling Baby Parts?

When it comes to ghoulish zeal, Dr. Hannibal Lecter has nothing on Planned Parenthood’s Dr. Deborah Nucatola, except for maybe a few fava beans to accompany his talk of consuming a man’s liver. Whether or not the red wine Dr. Nucatola swigged with her salad was a nice Chianti remains unknown. A morsel of information that should give pause to Obamacare fans is the realization that the esteemed doctor is also the senior director of medical services at Barack Obama’s favorite taxpayer-funded women’s health clinic/death factory, Planned Parenthood.