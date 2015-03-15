Newsvine

Sammy Salt

 

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 28 Comments: 964 Since: Jun 2014

Obama adviser behind leak of Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sammy Salt View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew York Post
Seeded on Sun Mar 15, 2015 10:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In addition, at Jarrett’s behest, the State Department was ordered to launch a series of investigations into Hillary’s conduct at Foggy Bottom, including the use of her expense account, the disbursement of funds, her contact with foreign leaders and her possible collusion with the Clinton Foundation. Six separate probes into Hillary’s performance have been ­going on at the State Department. I’m told that the e-mail scandal was timed to come out just as Hillary was on the verge of formally announcing that she was running for president — and that there’s more to come.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor