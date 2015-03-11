No, Madam Secretary, we do NOT want to know about your yoga habits! Hillary Clinton’s press performance Tuesday afternoon was, truly, everything Americans could have hoped for from our former First Lady, Modern Joan of Arc, Lady Macbeth, Senate carpetbagger and eternal public Woman Scorned.
CHARLES HURT: Hillary Clinton press conference a political performance preview - Washington Times
