Newsvine

Sammy Salt

 

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 28 Comments: 964 Since: Jun 2014

Hackers steal up to $1 billion from banks, security co. says - Yahoo Finance

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sammy Salt View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONYahoo!
Seeded on Sun Feb 15, 2015 12:41 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The hackers have been active since at least thne end of 2013 and infiltrated more than 100 banks in 30 countries, according to Russian security company Kaspersky Lab. After gaining access to banks' computers through phishing schemes and other methods, they lurk for months to learn the banks' systems, taking screen shots and even video of employees using their computers, the company says.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor