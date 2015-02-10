Newsvine

Sammy Salt

 

About Articles: 5 Seeds: 28 Comments: 964 Since: Jun 2014

INSANE: Look who Obama blames for "misleading" America

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Sammy Salt View Original Article: Young Conservatives
Seeded on Tue Feb 10, 2015 6:43 AM
Discuss:

Seriously, get a load of this guy. He lives in an alternate reality. Obama thinks we are so stupid that our little peanut brains got manipulated by Fox News (Faux News in liberal speak). We only think he is the most polarizing and incompetent president because we have been duped by the media. You almost have to respect Obama for having the stones to say something like that…almost.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor