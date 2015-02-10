Seriously, get a load of this guy. He lives in an alternate reality. Obama thinks we are so stupid that our little peanut brains got manipulated by Fox News (Faux News in liberal speak). We only think he is the most polarizing and incompetent president because we have been duped by the media. You almost have to respect Obama for having the stones to say something like that…almost.
INSANE: Look who Obama blames for "misleading" America
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Feb 10, 2015 6:43 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment